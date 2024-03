Lindgren will patrol the blue paint in Winnipeg on Monday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren is 3-1-0 while stopping a combined 114 of 121 shots over four appearances so far in March. It's an impressive rebound after he was slammed for eight goals against Detroit on Feb. 27. The 30-year-old is now 15-10-5 with a 2.71 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 32 games this season.