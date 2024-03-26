Lindgren will patrol the home crease versus the Red Wings on Tuesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Lindgren was unbeatable in his last start Sunday against the Jets, stopping all 27 shots he faced en route to a 3-0 victory. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a middling home matchup with a Detroit team that's averaging 3.09 goals on the road this year, 16th in the NHL.