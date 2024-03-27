Lindgren kicked out 30 of 33 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Both teams traded goals in the final two periods and it looked like Washington would win in regulation but Lindgren allowed a goal late to Patrick Kane. Lindgren did not face a shot in the extra frame and finished with a .909 save percentage. This was the third straight win for the 30-year old netminder and his eighth in his past 10 games. Overall, Lindgren is a breakout candidate who is exceeding expectations and fantasy managers should consider picking him up if available.