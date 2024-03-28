Lindgren is expected to get the road start Thursday against the Maple Leafs, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren has largely supplanted Darcy Kuemper as the Capitals' lead goaltender in recent weeks and his 2.12 GAA and .929 save percentage behind a 8-2-0 record over the last 10 games is a significant reason why the Capitals are currently sitting in a playoff position. A road start against the Maple Leafs is never an easy assignment but with Auston Matthews (illness) questionable and the Toronto already without Mitch Marner (ankle) and Morgan Reilly (upper body), Lindgren has a chance to face a less potent Toronto attack than normal. Those who have ridden the 30-year-old's fortunes to the fantasy playoffs should continue to do so.