Lindgren replaced Darcy Kuemper to begin the third period in Friday's 7-6 win over the Hurricanes, stopping seven of nine shots in regulation and overtime and all five shootout attempts he faced.

The goalies didn't really get to shine until the shootout, but Lindgren stepped up and denied Carolina's best scorers, including a stop on Sebastian Aho in the fifth round after Aho has recorded a hat trick earlier in the night. Lindgren has put together a big March, going 7-3-0 in 10 outings with a 2.45 GAA and .915 save percentage to help keep Washington in the playoff race.