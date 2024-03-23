Lindgren will defend the home crease versus Winnipeg on Sunday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Lindgren has four of his last five decisions, including Friday's shootout win over Carolina in which he came on in relief of Darcy Kuemper in the third period. Lindgren gave up two goals on nine shots in the 7-6 win. He is 19-12-5 with a 2.74 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Lindgren gave up three goals on 29 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Jets on Mar. 11.