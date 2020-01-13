Devils' Damon Severson: Snags assists in win
Severson produced an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.
Severson earned the secondary helper on Travis Zajac's second-period tally. In his last four games, the defenseman has a goal and three assists. Severson has 16 points, 55 hits, 59 blocked shots and 65 shots on goal through 45 games this season while playing mostly in the Devils' top-four.
