Montour (coach's decision) will return to the lineup Thursday night against the Islanders, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Ducks coach Randy Carlyle decided to send Montour to the press box in Tuesday's road game against the Rangers, but the team suffered a 4-1 loss in that one. Andy Welinski is likely to sit in favor of Montour, an offensive defenseman, for Saturday's road game against the Penguins as well.