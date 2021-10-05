After a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2019, the Boston Bruins have been bounced from the second round of the NHL Playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Two years ago, right winger David Pastrnak was the top Fantasy hockey player after he scored 48 goals, but he wasn't given the chance to better that mark with last season's shortened schedule. Boston is primed for a run back to the Stanley Cup this year, but can't do it without Pastrnak, which is why he tops the 2021-22 Fantasy hockey draft strategy for many players.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have won consecutive Stanley Cups each of the last two years, and are led by an elite winger of their own in Nikita Kucherov. He missed the regular season last year following hip surgery, but returned in the playoffs and had 15 points over 13 games. A comprehensive set of 2021-22 Fantasy hockey rankings can help decide if either player should be a top consideration again this season. Before setting your 2021 Fantasy hockey draft strategy, check out the Fantasy hockey rankings 2021-22 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model predicted Andre Burakovsky would have a top-100 season despite the fact that he was going undrafted, and the Avalanche winger produced 19 goals and 25 assists in 53 games. It also predicted Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry wouldn't live up to his top-70 Fantasy hockey ADP and he saw his GAA drop from 2.43 to 2.75 and his save percentage fall from .921 to .909 season over season.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2021-22 NHL schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy hockey sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2021-22 Fantasy hockey rankings possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2021-22 NHL season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts. See every pick here.

Top 2021-22 Fantasy hockey picks

One of the 2021-22 Fantasy hockey breakouts SportsLine has identified: Spencer Knight. The Florida Panthers goalie offers some of the greatest upside, regardless of position, relative to his current 2021-22 Fantasy hockey ADP. Knight's average draft position has been floating around the 12th round, primarily due to the expectation that Sergei Bobrovsky retains his role as the team's top option at goalie.

Last season, in his rookie year, Knight played in just four games, but the Panthers won all of them and he finished with a .919 save percentage. Only six goalies that played more than 30 games last season had a better goals against average than Knight (2.32) did in those games. Knight checks-in as the the 89th overall player in the model's 2021-22 Fantasy hockey projections, ahead of goalies selected much higher, like Jake Oettinger, Jarry and Bobrovsky.

Another surprise: Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov fails to live up to his preseason hype and goes down among the 2021 Fantasy hockey busts. The 24-year-old is a former top-10 pick and he's already entering his sixth season in the NHL. Thus far, he's been a solid defender with a heavy shot who has scored 50 goals over his first five seasons from the blue line.

But the skills as a puck mover and facilitator haven't shown themselves just yet and it's limited Provorov's offensive potential. He's never had more than 24 assists in a season, and that's going to make it incredibly hard for him to live up to his 2021 Fantasy hockey ADP of 29. In fact, the model ranks Provorov outside its top 150, so he'd be a big risk in the first few rounds.

How to find proven 2021-22 Fantasy hockey rankings

The model has also made a surprising call on new Blackhawks goalie and last year's Vezina winner Marc-Andre Fleury, and it features a stunner in the top 10 you won't want to miss. You can only see the latest Fantasy hockey rankings 2021-22 here.

So what's the exact value of every NHL player in the 2021-22 Fantasy hockey rankings? And what surprising player cracked the top 10? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy hockey rankings, all from a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and has simulated the entire NHL season 10,000 times, and find out.