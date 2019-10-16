Flyers' Matt Niskanen: First goal in orange

Niskanen tallied a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Niskanen was the only Flyers skater to solve Flames goalie David Rittich. The 32-year-old defenseman is on a modest three-game point streak (one goal, two helpers) to go with six blocked shots.

More News
Our Latest Stories