Flyers' Philip Varone: Called up Thursday

Varone was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Varone was summoned to the parent club in the wake of news that Jori Lehtera has been prosecuted in a cocaine ring and will stand trial Dec. 31. The Flyers could use Jordan Weal as a fourth-line center, but Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports that Varone was the one to show up in that spot in Thursday's a.m. session. Varone has accumulated 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) throuhg 22 games for the AHL's Phantoms this season.