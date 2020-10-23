Varone agreed to a contract with KHL club Barys Nur-Sultan on Thursday, per his agent Aljosa Pilko.

Varone split time between AHL Laval and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last year in which he recorded four goals and 15 assists in 33 contests. The 29-year-old center has logged 97 games in the NHL for Buffalo, Ottawa and Philadelphia in which he registered eight goals, nine assists and 80 shots while averaging just 9:53 of ice time. Once the AHL season starts up, Varone could garner interest from NHL clubs who want him on hand for potential call-ups.