Flyers' Philip Varone: Extends scoreless streak
Varone didn't get on the scoresheet Friday against the Maple Leafs and hasn't scored a point in 11 straight contests.
The 28-year-old had a decent start to the 2018-19 campaign with three goals and seven points in his first 29 contests, but he's gone completely silent since the middle of February. The shots on goal have dried up too, and Varone is having a hard time seeing 10 minutes of ice time most nights. He has three goals and seven points in 40 contests this season.
