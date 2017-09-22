Flyers' Philip Varone: Waived by Flyers

Varone was waived by Philadelphia on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Varone hasn't made a meaningful impact in the NHL since entering the league in 2013-14, notching 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 50 career contests, so this move hardly comes as a surprise. The 26-year-old forward is nothing more than an organizational depth player at this stage in his career.