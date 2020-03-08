Nedeljkovic will tend the road twine in Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old will make another start with netminders James Reimer (lower body) and Petr Mrazek (concussion) missing time. Nedeljkovic has gong 0-2-1 at the NHL level this season along witha 3.46 GAA and .866 save percentage. He'll face a tough matchup against a Penguins offense that ranks 10th in the league in goals per game this campaign (3.19).