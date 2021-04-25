Aho crafted two assists -- including one on the power play -- Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

The Panthers had the last laugh since they emerged victorious in the contest, but Aho has been a complete headache for Florida in general. He's produced three goals and five assists against that divisional foe in only four games this season. Aho will look to stretch his point streak to four games when the Hurricanes face the Stars in Dallas on Monday.