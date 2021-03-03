Aho scored twice in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Aho opened the scoring at 12:36 of the first period on a pass from Martin Necas. In the third, Aho deposited an empty-net goal on the power play. The two-goal effort gave Aho 20 points in 22 contests. He's added a plus-3 rating, 55 shots on net and 10 PIM in 2020-21.