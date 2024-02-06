Palmieri recorded an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Palmieri has gotten on the scoresheet in four of his last six outings, racking up three goals and three helpers in that span. The winger has not been the star of the show for the Islanders, but he's played a steady second-line role throughout the season. He's up to 29 points, 123 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-14 rating through 50 appearances.