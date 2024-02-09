Palmieri scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Mike Reilly fed Palmieri for the Islanders' third goal, which was the game-winner. With four goals and three assists over his last seven outings, Palmieri is chipping in solid offense from a second-line role. The winger is up to 14 tallies, 30 points, 125 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-13 rating through 51 contests overall. He's on track for his most productive campaign since 2019-20.