Palmieri notched a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

The 32-year-old winger also fired a game-high 11 shots on net. Palmieri has had trouble providing consistent offense since Christmas, getting held off the scoresheet entirely in 11 of the last 15 games and producing just three goals and six assists over that stretch with 47 shots on net but a minus-8 rating. He is trying to find other ways to contribute, however -- Palmieri hasn't racked up triple-digit hits over a full season since 2016-17, but he's laid multiple hits in five straight games.