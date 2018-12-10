Jets' Andrew Copp: Unavailable against Hawks
Copp (undisclosed) will miss his fourth straight games against Chicago on Tuesday, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.
Considering Copp is averaging just 12:38 of ice time in a fourth-line role this season, his extended absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy owners. Under the Ann Arbor native is given the green light, Mason Appleton should continue to deputize in his stead.
