Perfetti scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Perfetti's goal was the Jets' second within a minute, but they couldn't find an equalizer. The 21-year-old winger has gotten on the scoresheet in 11 of his last 12 games with six goals and seven helpers in that span. For the year, he's racked up 17 points (five on the power play), 42 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 20 contests in a second-line role.