Lewis (undisclosed) made his training camp debut Wednesday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Lewis missed the first two days of practice with an undisclosed issue, but his presence on the ice Wednesday suggests he should be good to go for the rest of camp. The 33-year-old forward, who picked up 12 points in 56 games with the Kings last campaign, is attending Winnipeg's camp on a professional tryout contract, so he'll need to impress in order to secure an NHL deal for the 2020-21 season.