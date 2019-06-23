Kempe was issued a qualifying offer from the Kings on Sunday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kempe had a decent season for the Kings in 2018-19, scoring 12 goals and 28 points in 81 games. He's seen an uptick in ice time in each of his first three seasons in the league, and the team could work on securing a longer-term deal for the center. The team will have the right to match any offer sheet submitted to Kempe, and his base salary will be $832,500 should he accept.