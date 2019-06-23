Kings' Adrian Kempe: Given qualifying offer
Kempe was issued a qualifying offer from the Kings on Sunday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kempe had a decent season for the Kings in 2018-19, scoring 12 goals and 28 points in 81 games. He's seen an uptick in ice time in each of his first three seasons in the league, and the team could work on securing a longer-term deal for the center. The team will have the right to match any offer sheet submitted to Kempe, and his base salary will be $832,500 should he accept.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...