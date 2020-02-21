Kempe posted a power-play assist, five shots on goal, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.

Kempe's goal drought is now at 15 games, but the Swede has posted seven assists and 38 shots in that span. He's up to 26 points, 127 shots, 64 hits and 27 PIM through 60 contests this season. Goals will come eventually, but fantasy owners in standard formats can likely do better than Kempe to fill out their rosters anyway.