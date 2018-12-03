Kempe (upper body) hopes he will be able to play Tuesday against the Coyotes, but it depends on how he feels Monday/Tuesday morning, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kempe didn't play Sunday after, according to him, he fell into the board that morning. It seems likely he will be able to play Tuesday, however. The 22-year-old has three goals and four assists through 26 games.