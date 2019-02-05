Kempe scored two goals and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers.

He opened the scoring for the Kings late in the first period, potted the tying goal with a minute left in regulation to send the game to OT, then set up Tyler Toffoli for the winner just 25 seconds into the extra frame. Kempe had been mired in a slump, picking up only one assist in his prior 14 games, so while the 22-year-old's night was impressive, most fantasy GMs will want to see more consistency before scooping him off the waiver wire.