Maple Leafs' Jeremy Bracco: Called up from minors
Bracco was promoted from AHL Toronto on Monday.
Bracco is unlikely to slot into the lineup for Monday's matchup with Carolina but figures to serve as an emergency depth option. With Trevor Moore (undisclosed) sidelined, Jason Spezza figures to take on a fourth-line role. Following the Christmas break, Bracco will almost certainly be shipped back to the minors.
