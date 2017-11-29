Panthers' Jamie McGinn: Ends scoring drought

McGinn found the net with his only shot on goal and dished out four hits in Tuesday's 5-4 win against the Rangers.

McGinn had previously gone five games without a point and 12 contests without putting the biscuit in the basket, but made the most out of his 15-plus minutes of ice time Tuesday. While McGinn has shown flashes of potential over his career, inconsistency has prevented the 10-season veteran from establishing himself as a bona fide power forward in the league.