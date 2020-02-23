Saros made 40 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over Columbus on Saturday.

Saros' game is sharpening into focus. He has won three of his last four starts, including one by shutout. The Preds are still in the hunt for a wild card spot, but they'll need to keep up their winning ways to pull that off. Saros is doing his part. He is 7-3 with two shutouts in his last 10 starts (dating back to Jan. 12.) That's good enough to keep him active when he's in the blue paint.