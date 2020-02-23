Predators' Juuse Saros: Game sharpening into focus
Saros made 40 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over Columbus on Saturday.
Saros' game is sharpening into focus. He has won three of his last four starts, including one by shutout. The Preds are still in the hunt for a wild card spot, but they'll need to keep up their winning ways to pull that off. Saros is doing his part. He is 7-3 with two shutouts in his last 10 starts (dating back to Jan. 12.) That's good enough to keep him active when he's in the blue paint.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets starting nod•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Drops decision to Hurricanes•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Slated to start•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Facing Blues away from home•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Posts second shutout of 2019-20•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Tasked with Thursday's start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.