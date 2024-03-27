Saros made 31 saves on 35 shots in a 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

In a high-scoring affair, the two goaltenders faced the exact same amount of shots but Saros was able to save one more than his counterpart to come up with the win in overtime. The Predators found themselves down 3-0 in the first period but battled back, including Saros kicking aside the final 13 shots sent his way. Even though he only finished with an. 886 save percentage, this was the fifth win in a row for Saros. He has not lost a game in regulation since Feb. 15.