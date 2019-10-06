Predators' Juuse Saros: Needs to be better
Saros made 23 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Red Wings on Saturday night.
Saros got a bit unlucky -- the winner went in off his mask off a shot off the rush. But the reality is he needs to be far better than deliver an .852 save percentage. Starter Pekka Rinne is a machine in the net, but he needs a solid back-up to allow the Preds to utilize a little load management for their elder statesman. Keep him benched until you see signs of life.
