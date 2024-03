Saros was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports, putting him on track to protect the home goal versus Vegas on Tuesday.

Saros was unbeatable in his last start Saturday versus Detroit, stopping all 22 shots he faced en route to a tidy 1-0 victory. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to five games in a home matchup with a surging Golden Knights team that's won four of its last five games.