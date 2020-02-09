Predators' Juuse Saros: Strong effort in loss
Saros made 33 saves in a 3-2 loss to Edmonton on Saturday.
It was Saros' first loss in four starts. The Preds' goalie of the future has been less than sharp this season, but he put up a strong effort Saturday. Saros started all three games for Nashville this week. This could be a start of the changing of the goalie guard in Music City.
