Predators' Juuse Saros: Takes loss in shootout
Saros let in only one goal on 32 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Sharks on Saturday.
Saros and Martin Jones surprisingly combined for a goalie duel, and while Saros had the edge in the first 65 minutes, he allowed Timo Meier to score in the seventh round of the shootout. The Finnish goaltender dropped to 1-4-1 with a 3.48 GAA and an .890 save percentage through seven appearances. Despite the strong effort from Saros, Pekka Rinne should be expected to start Tuesday in Vancouver to end the Predators' four-game road trip.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.