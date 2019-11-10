Saros let in only one goal on 32 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Sharks on Saturday.

Saros and Martin Jones surprisingly combined for a goalie duel, and while Saros had the edge in the first 65 minutes, he allowed Timo Meier to score in the seventh round of the shootout. The Finnish goaltender dropped to 1-4-1 with a 3.48 GAA and an .890 save percentage through seven appearances. Despite the strong effort from Saros, Pekka Rinne should be expected to start Tuesday in Vancouver to end the Predators' four-game road trip.