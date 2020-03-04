Predators' Juuse Saros: Yields three goals
Saros allowed three goals on 33 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Wild on Tuesday.
Despite the loss, his second in as many starts, Saros is still 3-2-0 with a .929 save percentage in his last six games. He's received plenty of regular work lately because of this hot streak, and things probably won't change because of the slightly off night Tuesday. Saros is 14-12-4 with a 2.88 GAA and .908 save percentage in 37 games this season.
