Duchene recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Duchene got the puck to Filip Forsberg, who proceeded to score the Predators' first goal lacrosse-style. In his last 10 games, Duchene has two goals and eight helpers. The 28-year-old is up to 31 points, 95 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating through 42 contests in his first season with the Predators, which has seen him fail to replicate last year's 70-point pace so far.