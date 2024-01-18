Copp crafted an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers.
Copp is riding a five-game point streak comprised of three goals and a pair of helpers. The Michigan native has more offensive firepower than your traditional third-line pivot, and he doesn't seem affected by the fact that he's starting his shifts in the offensive zone just 34.8 percent of the time. With eight goals and 14 assists through 43 games, Copp remains a serviceable fantasy option in some of the deeper leagues.
