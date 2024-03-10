Copp logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Copp helped out on a J.T. Compher tally in the third period. The 29-year-old Copp has been cold on offense lately with four helpers during a 15-game goal drought. The center is at 28 points, 97 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 63 appearances on the year. Even with Dylan Larkin (lower body) out, Copp looks destined to fill just a middle-six role with more of a focus on defensive responsibility.