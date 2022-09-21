Pysyk (Achilles) is not expected back before January, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Pysyk was always going to be sidelined long term following his Achilles injury, so this recovery timeline shouldn't come as a surprise. Even once cleared to play, Pysyk could struggle to break into the lineup over the likes of Gustav Lindstrom or Jordan Oesterle, though perhaps he would be willing to move to forward again to see more ice time. Pysyk figures to wind up on long-term injured reserve in order to provide the club with some cap relief.