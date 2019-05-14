Montour (lower body) was officially ruled out for the remainder of the 2019 IIHF World Championships on Tuesday.

This news will certainly cause fantasy owners and the Sabers some concern for Montour's status for the upcoming 2019-20 season. The second-round pick in 2014 will head back to Buffalo for further evaluation on the injury. Assuming he doesn't miss any time, the blueliner should be able to push for the 40-point mark after racking up 35 points with Anaheim and Buffalo this season.