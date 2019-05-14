Sabres' Brandon Montour: Officially ruled out for Worlds
Montour (lower body) was officially ruled out for the remainder of the 2019 IIHF World Championships on Tuesday.
This news will certainly cause fantasy owners and the Sabers some concern for Montour's status for the upcoming 2019-20 season. The second-round pick in 2014 will head back to Buffalo for further evaluation on the injury. Assuming he doesn't miss any time, the blueliner should be able to push for the 40-point mark after racking up 35 points with Anaheim and Buffalo this season.
More News
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Exits game with injury•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Bound for World Championship•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Collects assist in loss•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Makes impact in home debut•
-
Sabres' Brandon Montour: Held pointless in Sabres debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...