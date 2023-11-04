Cozens (undisclosed) is expected to miss Saturday's game against Toronto, according to Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Cozens has three goals and seven points in 11 contests this year after setting career highs in 2022-23 with 31 markers and 68 points. It wasn't immediately made clear why the 22-year-old will be absent, but it would be a big loss for the Sabres if he misses any significant length of time. His absence might push Victor Olofsson, who was a healthy scratch in Buffalo's previous three games, into the lineup Saturday.