Rodrigues dished out a pair of power-play helpers in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Toronto.

Buffalo was unable to solve Maple Leafs netminder Curtis McElhinney at even strength, but the Sabres did strike twice on the power play, with Rodrigues playing a role in both goals. The 24-year-old winger has five points in his last three games.

