Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Gets goal in midst of smelly season
Reinhart scored the Sabres' only goal in a 7-1 loss to the Stars on Saturday. It came on the power play.
This season was supposed to be Reinhart's breakout, but instead it's a big stinking step back. Now, he does have three points in his last two games, but 16 points in 46 games are a sorry tally for a guy who flirted with 50 last season before finishing with 47. The silver lining? Reinhart is far better than his starts show, so savvy keeper owners might be able to get him for pennies if they're focused on next year.
More News
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Bags two apples Thursday•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Snaps 16-game cold streak in Winter Classic•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Bumped up with top dogs•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Caught in major slump•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Promoted to top line•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Three points in overtime loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...