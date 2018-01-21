Reinhart scored the Sabres' only goal in a 7-1 loss to the Stars on Saturday. It came on the power play.

This season was supposed to be Reinhart's breakout, but instead it's a big stinking step back. Now, he does have three points in his last two games, but 16 points in 46 games are a sorry tally for a guy who flirted with 50 last season before finishing with 47. The silver lining? Reinhart is far better than his starts show, so savvy keeper owners might be able to get him for pennies if they're focused on next year.