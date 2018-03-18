Reinhart delivered a goal and two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

His goal was an empty-netter, but they all count the same. Over the last 27 games, Reinhart has finally been the breakout player we all thought he'd be on draft day. Since Jan. 18, Reinhart has 29 points, including 12 goals. If he keeps pressing, he should equal (or better) his 47 points from last season -- he has 42 (19 goals, 23 assists).