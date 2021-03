Reinhart scored twice in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Both of Reinhart's goals came in the first period, staking the Sabres to a 3-1 lead. He's up to 11 tallies, 19 points, 51 shots on net and a minus-12 rating in 22 appearances. With a solid scoring rate, fantasy managers should be able to overlook the gaps in his game.