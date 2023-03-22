Thompson netted a power-play goal in a 7-3 loss to Nashville on Tuesday.

Thompson's marker came late in the second period, but Nashville was still left with a 6-2 lead. He has 43 goals and 88 points in 70 contests this season, including 32 power-play points. That's double his total production with the man advantage in 2021-22, which is a big part of the reason Thompson's also up from 68 overall points last season. The 25-year-old efforts Tuesday ended a three-game scoring drought.