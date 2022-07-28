Joseph (undisclosed) signed a four-year, $11.8 million contract with the Senators on Thursday.

This new deal locks Joseph in at a $2.95 million cap hit as the Senators look to move from rebuilding to competing. The 25-year-old impressed after he was traded from the Lightning last year, logging 12 points in 11 games before ending the year on the shelf with an undisclosed injury. Joseph had 30 points in 69 contests overall last year, and he'll add some physicality in a middle-six role, though the additions of Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat could reduce Joseph's opportunities on offense.