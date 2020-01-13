Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Dealing with illness
Goodrow (illness) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Goodrow will still travel with the team on its road trip that starts Tuesday in Arizona. The Sharks recalled Joachim Blichfeld from AHL San Jose in case Goodrow can't go, and we'll likely have a better grasp on Goodrow's status following Tuesday's morning skate. The 26-year-old Goodrow has a career-high 20 points through 47 games.
