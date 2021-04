Sturm scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Sturm's hot run continued -- the German center has four goals and two assists in his last seven games. For the season, he's up to 13 points, 51 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-13 rating through 40 contests. While he skates in a fourth-line role, he's worth a look in DFS while he's piling up points.